Business Sahara chief Subrata Roy says investors will get invested amount with full interest in 2020 Updated : February 12, 2020 04:54 PM IST Subrata Roy has said two large foreign investors have been roped in for real estate and city development businesses. Nearly Rs 22,000 crore deposited with regulator Sebi will also eventually come back, says Sahara chief. Subrata Roy said the entire amount generated through sale or mortgage of assets or from joint ventures had to be deposited in a Sebi-Sahara account due to an embargo imposed by the Supreme Court.