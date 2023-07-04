Sagar Asia signs MOUs with NIJL Aircraft Docking and Reroy Group

The joint venture with NIJL Aircraft Docking, including the value of technology, engineering and infrastructure, has an outlay of about Rs 100 crore and will bring a revenue of Rs 500 crore by exporting aviation docking systems globally.

Sagar Asia, an aluminium extrusion and access system manufacturers in India, has announced the signing of two memorandum of understanding (MOUs)- one with NIJL Aircraft Docking of the Netherlands and the second one with Reroy Group Ltd (RGL), Ghana. While NIJL Aircraft Docking is a provider of maintenance stands, platforms and docks for the aviation, train, automotive, truck, space and shipbuilding industries, Reroy Group Ltd (RGL) is a company registered under the provisions of the Ghana Company Code, 1963, Act 179.

“This joint venture will allow Sagar Asia to contribute to the nation's drive to limit foreign exchange outflows, provide more job opportunities, and strengthen the Indian MRO industry. It will also encourage India’s substantial advancements by developing a sustainable end-to-end ecosystem for commercial, general and military MRO activities,” the company stated.