Online learning platform Unacademy on Tuesday the signing of a strategic partnership with Sachin Tendulkar. The users of the platform will now be coached and mentored by the cricket legend through a series of live interactive classes, which everyone can access free of cost.

The platform has also roped in the iconic cricketer to serve as a brand ambassador.

“Sachin’s life and journey are a beacon to the values of resilience and determination in the face of insurmountable odds. With this partnership, we are creating an unmatched learning experience by having Sachin share his life lessons with our learners and coach them,” said Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy Group.

The company further said in a press release that they are developing deeper content-led integration with Sachin Tendulkar in the sports learning category, which will be unveiled in the next few months as part of the deal.

Founded by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, and Hemesh Singh in 2015, the Bengaluru based platform is India’s largest learning platform with over 49,000 registered educators and over 4 crore learners.