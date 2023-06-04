SAADAA to launch offline stores by next year

The global Indian apparel market sums up to US$ 43.65 billion with only women’s wear holding a whopping 85 percent of the value. This market is expected to grow at a 10 percent CAGR.

SAADAA, a home-grown D2C lifestyle brand, is planning to launch offline stores by next year. The brand later plans to take the company public while staying bootstrapped and growing organically and staying profitable, the firm said in a statement.

The global Indian apparel market sums up to US$ 43.65 billion with only women’s wear holding a whopping 85 percent of the value. This market is expected to grow at a 10 percent CAGR. SAADAA aims to hold a significant share of this market by designing a portal to discover trendy clothing for various occasions at pocket-friendly costs, the brand said.

Additionally, the company said it targets to bridge the huge gap between chic fashion admirers and the affordability factor in the market. The collection of products is live on the brand website, Amazon and Flipkart.

Akshay Shivpuri co-founder and Director SAADAA said, “We do not want to simply focus on apparel while destroying the planet. Fashion is one of the largest contributors to climate change, only 4 percent of plastic is recycled. Sustainable products, especially fashion, are generally expensive and the overall impact is miniscule. Our philosophy as a brand is to develop zero-compromise products that are made to last, making them practically sustainable as it is, while being of exceptional value. ”

Additionally, the brand is encouraging consumers to embrace a more sustainable approach to fashion consumption, moving away from fast fashion trends and promoting a culture of mindful purchasing. The brand is planning to be Rs 100 crore ARR company by end of FY 2024

Mahesh Tekwani co-founder and Director SAADAA further said, “We strive to create a range of products that cater to various body types and sizes."