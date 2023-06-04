SAADAA to launch offline stores by next year

The global Indian apparel market sums up to US$ 43.65 billion with only women’s wear holding a whopping 85 percent of the value. This market is expected to grow at a 10 percent CAGR.

SAADAA, a home-grown D2C lifestyle brand, is planning to launch offline stores by next year. The brand later plans to take the company public while staying bootstrapped and growing organically and staying profitable, the firm said in a statement.

The global Indian apparel market sums up to US$ 43.65 billion with only women’s wear holding a whopping 85 percent of the value. This market is expected to grow at a 10 percent CAGR. SAADAA aims to hold a significant share of this market by designing a portal to discover trendy clothing for various occasions at pocket-friendly costs, the brand said.

Additionally, the company said it targets to bridge the huge gap between chic fashion admirers and the affordability factor in the market. The collection of products is live on the brand website, Amazon and Flipkart.