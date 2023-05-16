English
S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Rajeev Chandrasekhar to co-chair first India-EU Trade & Tech Council meet

By CNBC-TV18 May 16, 2023 5:39:30 PM IST (Published)

The first ministerial meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) will be held in Brussels from Tuesday.

The first ministerial meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) will be held in Brussels from Tuesday, to be co-chaired on the Indian side by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Communications, Electronics and IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The TTC was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to India in April last year. It led to the creation of three Working Groups under the TTC: Working Group on Strategic Technologies, Digital Governance and Digital Connectivity; Working Group on Green and Clean Energy Technologies; and Working Group on Trade, Investment and Resilient Value Chains.
“Thank President of @European_Commission @vonderleyen for meeting the Indian ministerial team,” Dr Jaishankar tweeted after arriving in Brussels on Monday evening.
