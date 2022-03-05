Russia-Ukraine War: Bankers share forex and trade concerns with RBI, says report

Several bankers have shared their concerns with the Reserve Bank of India regarding trade transactions with Russian entities. The banks have expressed concerns about their current exposure to Russian entities. Among the bankers present were representatives of the public sector, private and foreign banks who met with RBI executive directors on Friday, Mint has reported. The meeting comes after the central bank had asked all banks to share the details of their level of exposure to Russia.

“RBI wanted to know details of banks’ exposure and the total banking sector’s exposure to Russian entities. There are issues on SWIFT and payment. It’s an uncharted territory. It’s different from the Iran sanctions as this is on a bigger scale. Our clients are worried about inflation and rising costs,” one of the bankers present in the meeting told Mint.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the US, NATO, Australia, Japan and EU have imposed several financial sanctions on Russia. These include kicking several Russian banks out of the SWIFT communications network, as well as sanctions dealing with the other sections of the Russian economy.

With Russia being now blocked out of international markets, conducting trade with Russia is much more difficult as the country no longer has access to currencies like the dollar which are mainly used to conduct international trade.

India routed all of its payments for Iranian crude, which has been under sanctions, through a single bank with limited foreign exposure, UCO Bank. These payments were made in euros and rupees instead of dollar.