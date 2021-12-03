Rural slowdown due to inflationary pressures, says NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) snapshot for the second quarter of FY22 showed that inflation has dragged down demand for consumer goods, with growth slowing to 12.6 percent - significantly lower than the 36.9 percent recorded the previous quarter. CNBC-TV18 on Friday discussed the rural market trends with NielsenIQ’s Diptanshu Ray and Jyothy Labs K Ullas Kamath.

While urban India saw an upswing, rural India experienced a slowdown due to consumption decline (by 2.9 percent against a growth of 14.9 percent in Q1) owing to high commodity prices. The data indicates that rural households are drawing their purse strings and buying lower quantities of edible oils, packaged groceries, fabric care and personal care products, among others.

“The quarter ending in September saw consumer purchases inching back to pre-COVID levels. However, rural growth slipped on consumption. Though there continues to be pressure on the consumer, this is offset by the encouraging uptick seen in urban markets,” Diptanshu Ray, NielsenIQ South Asia lead, said.

Inflation has been the main reason for the slowdown in consumption in the rural markets.

“Rural market was driving growth during the pandemic and the consumption has come off primarily because of slowdown there, owing to inflationary pressures,” Ray added.

Chipping in the discussion, Jyothy Labs’ Kamath also said that the company is seeing a mild seasonal decline in rural markets and the moderation in rural consumption only a seasonal impact.

Jyothy Labs’ 85 percent business comes from essentials and 40 percent of our sales comes from rural markets, he added.

On margins, Kamath said, “If we take more price hikes, our margin will improve.”

