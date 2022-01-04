Rural demand hit by continuing inflation; don’t see adverse impact on margin: Emami

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Director, Emami, said that the company saw a strong demand globally post June last year. However, there’s been a slight slowdown in rural demand from the pandemic levels. Agarwal believes continuing inflation may have impacted rural demand.

He said, “The situation is much better and the kind of growth that we saw for the last one-and-a-half year, going forward there might be certain challenges because of inflation.”

He added, “Like last year, post June, we could see very good demand from rural side and in the last 3-4 months, we saw that the same kind of demand is not there. One of the reasons for that might be inflation. In all the daily commodities, we are seeing some pressure, and therefore the growth rate might come down but as of now, we still believe that rural demand will be quite good for us.”

On rural and urban split, he said it will be around 50:50. Overall we are seeing good traction in both the places, he noted.

On margin, he said that he doesn’t expect any adverse impact, going ahead. Agarwal said, “Our margin also depends from quarter to quarter. But overall, we do not see too many challenges especially from the perspective of margin."

He explained, "There have been some increase in costs particularly in the area of packaging, raw materials, etc., but overall we have been able to increase prices in some of the products where we have taken care of the margin.”

Watch the accompanying video for the full interview