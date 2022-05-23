Rupa & Co accepts resignation of CEO Dinesh Kumar Lodha and CFO Ramesh Agarwal

Rupa & Co on Monday announced that accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Kumar Lodha and Chief Financial Officer Ramesh Agarwal.

Both resignations will be in effect from May 31.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that Agarwal will continue to hold the Whole Time Director position at the firm.

He would be replaced by Sumit Khowala as the Chief Executive Officer ((Key Managerial Personnel), with effect from June 1.

Rupa & Co Ltd's board of directors met on Monday to approve the resignations of Agarwal and Lodha and also to appoint the company's Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent), which was secured by Sunil Rewachand Chnadiramani.

Vikash Agarwal was appointed as the company's Additional Director (Whole-time category) for five years, with effect from Monday, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. His appointment is subject to the company members' approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Rupa & Co also re-appointed Niraj Kabra as the Company's executive director for a period of five years. His appointment will be in effect from February 23, next year, subject to the company members' approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Rupa & Co said that Agarwal, Kabra and Chandiramani, will not be debarred from holding director's office by virtue of any order of the SEBI or any such authority.