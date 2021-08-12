Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K Dasari resigns, B Govindarajan named as executive director

Eicher Motors on Thursday said Vinod K Dasari, chief executive officer of Royal Enfield and executive director of the board has decided to step down with effect from August 13, 2021.

"Vinod’s decision to move is with an intention to dedicate time and energy to pursue his personal passion and ambition in affordable healthcare. He recently set up and inaugurated a not-for-profit hospital in Chennai, and intends to commit his time towards the cause of building affordable and accessible healthcare facilities," the company said.

Effective August 18, B Govindarajan will take on the responsibility of leading Royal Enfield. H e will be inducted as a whole time director on the Board of Eicher Motors Ltd. and will take on as Executive Director - Royal Enfield. Govind has been the Chief Operating Officer at Royal Enfield since 2013.

Speaking about Vinod’s movement, Siddhartha Lal, managing director of Eicher Motors Ltd, said, "Vinod has made significant contributions to the organization. Right from his unwavering focus on customer facing digital properties, to driving network expansion, to building several new service and solutions oriented initiatives, he has helped the company take giant steps forward. He also very ably led the company through tough and unprecedented times over the last year and half. I wish Vinod the very best as he leaves us to pursue a project that is close to his heart."

Speaking about his time at Royal Enfield, and his decision to move on, Vinod K Dasari, said, “It has been a very memorable ride over the last 2 years and more at Royal Enfield. From navigating through an unprecedented pandemic, to launching several digital oriented solutions; from growing non-motorcycle revenues, to expanding substantially outside India, we’ve had an amazing journey as an organization, and I am happy to have been a part of this. I have decided to move on, so I can dedicatedly follow a personal passion that has been close to me for many years now. I wish Siddhartha and the team at Royal Enfield the very best."

Prior to joining Royal Enfield, Dasari was the CEO and managing director of Ashok Leyland, a position he held since 2011. He joined Ashok Leyland as the CEO in 2005.

Dasari has also served as the president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) from 2015 to 2017 and as the president of the Automotive Research Association of India from 2013 to 2015.