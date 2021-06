Route Mobile has announced a partnership with DU, which is one of the large telecom operators in UAE. Rajdip Kumar Gupta, MD, Group CEO and Promoter of Route Mobile discussed the rationale of the deal and the impact of the coronavirus second wave on business in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“DU has almost 95 percent global connection with operators in international roaming which means that they are very well planned and positioned as far as the voice solution offering is concerned,” he said.

“Keeping in mind that they didn’t have the platform which enables them to monetise the revenue for SMS side, I think they partnered with Route Mobile - to make sure they use our platform where we will provide them with the connectivity platform, we will enable them to make sure they connect all the operators globally to have a single platform connectivity and they can offer SMS, messaging services to their enterprise customer or the global enterprise customer as well,” he added.

“We are expecting to start with 300-500 million transactions initially. That can scale up to over a billion in a year or two,” he mentioned.

In terms of guidance, he stated, “20-25 percent is something which we will definitely achieve with current run-rate.”