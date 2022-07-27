Roshni Nadar retains richest woman tag, Falguni Nayar replaces Biocon’s Kiran as wealthiest self-made woman

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCL Technologies is India’s wealthiest woman for 2021, according to the Kotak Private Banking Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women List 2021. Her wealth is estimated to be Rs 84,330 crore.

Roshni Nadar inherited the IT major founded by her father Shiv Nadar and went on to become the first woman to head HCL Technologies after joining the firm in 2009. She took over the mantle as the chairperson in 2020.

The new list, which includes data up to December end 2021, highlighted a significant increase in wealth possessed by Indian businesswomen. Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher of Hurun India, who supervised this survey, said that the cumulative wealth of the 100 women on the list has gone up by 53 percent from last year. For the very same reason, the threshold wealth for this list is Rs 300 crore from Rs 100 crore.

New Entrants

Compared to last year, there are 25 new names on the List. Software & Services and Consumer Goods each contributed three entrants to the List. The 25 new entrants in the list of top wealthy women is led by Neha Narkhede of Confluent, a full-scale data streaming platform that enables users to access, store, and manage data.

Self-made women

This year, 10 self-made women made their debut. Self-made women made up 31 percent of the list and together accounted for 39 percent of the combined wealth.

Surprisingly, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, head of one of India's largest Pharma majors, was replaced by Falguni Nayar as the richest self-made woman on the list. With a net worth of Rs 57,520 crore, Nayar beat Shaw whose estimated net worth stood at Rs 29,030 crore. Shaw ranked in the second position last time.

Founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar, Nykaa has emerged as India’s leading beauty retailer. Nykaa was made public in November 2021, thus making Nayar one of the richest self-made female entrepreneurs in India. Forbes estimates her real-time net worth to be USD 4.5 billion.

"The 2021 edition of the report focuses exclusively on women who have established themselves in the higher echelons of the corporate world. The report highlights the success stories of India’s top 100 self-made or