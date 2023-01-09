Rolls Royce reports highest sales in 118 years

The USA was the marque brand's largest overall market, with a younger generation of Americans buying Rolls Royce cars for the first time. Greater China continues to be the second largest market, with strong demand in Shanghai and Beijing.

2022 was truly a landmark year for luxury car maker Rolls Royce, the company sold 6021 cars, the highest annual sales in the company’s 118-year history. The company also saw the highest increase in Bespoke Commissions, with strong demand for high-value personalisation and custom features. “Pre-order bank for fully-electric Spectre has exceeded the marque’s ambitious expectations. The order book for all models is stretching far into 2023”, said the company in a statement

The Cullinan was the most in-demand Rolls Royce, while Ghost was the company’s best-selling model in the Asia Pacific region. Strong growth was particularly seen in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, the USA and Europe.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, concludes, “As we mark the 20th anniversary of the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, these results confirm Rolls‑Royce Motor Cars as a great British success story. Our business is built on extremely strong foundations, and we have secured advance orders stretching far into 2023. And while we are not immune to global challenges and economic headwinds, thanks to our balanced worldwide sales strategy, we are cautiously optimistic that 2023 will be a strong year for Rolls‑Royce.

The USA was the marque brand's largest overall market, with a younger generation of Americans buying Rolls Royce cars for the first time. Greater China continues to be the second largest market, with strong demand in Shanghai and Beijing. Sales in China reported a single-digit drop due to the ongoing headwinds.

Despite the serious geopolitical challenges affecting Europe, the region grew overall in 2022 with record sales in several markets, including the UK and Germany.