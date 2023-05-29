Rolls Royce India and director Tim Jones under CBI scanner for alleged fraud in procurement of Hawk aircraft

CBI has registered a case against Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd and its India Director Tim Jones for alleged fraud in the procurement of Hawk Aircraft from Rolls Royce plc UK.
The Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) on May 29 said it has registered a case against British Aerospace company Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd and the automaker’s India director Tim Jones with the objective to cheat the Indian government in the procurement of Hawk Aircraft from Rolls Royce plc UK.
In a statement, the federal probing agency has said, apart from Roll Royce and its India director, it has registered a case against private individuals Sudhir Chuadhrie and Bhanu Chaudharie and other unknown public servants and private persons with the objective to cheat the government of India.
CBI said the case relates to the procurement of Hawk Aircraft from Rolls Royce plc, UK and its associate group companies, including M/s Rolls Royce Turbomeca Limited.
According to the CBI statement cited by news agency ANI, the unknown public servants abused their official positions as public servants and approved and procured a total number of 24 Hawk 115 Advance Jet Trainer (AJT) aircraft for GBP 734.21 million.
They also permitted licence manufacturing of 42 additional aircraft by M/s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) against materials supplied by the said manufacturer for an additional amount of $308.247 million and $7.5 million towards Manufacturer's Licence Fee. This, in lieu of huge bribes, commissions and kickbacks paid by the said manufacturer and its officers to intermediaries, the federal probing agency said.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Nifty Bank hits a record high - Here's what lies ahead for the index
May 29, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The Untold: Generics vs Branded Generics—here’s how India’s drug price ‘control’ kills the patient
May 29, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
World View: G20 energy transition meet— the critical role of natural gas in India's adaptation
May 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out: Politics, not economics, may explain demonetisation and 2000-Rupee withdrawal better
May 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read