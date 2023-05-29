English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeRolls Royce India and director Tim Jones under CBI scanner for alleged fraud in procurement of Hawk aircraft News

    Rolls Royce India and director Tim Jones under CBI scanner for alleged fraud in procurement of Hawk aircraft

    Rolls Royce India and director Tim Jones under CBI scanner for alleged fraud in procurement of Hawk aircraft
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 2:52:27 PM IST (Published)

    CBI has registered a case against Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd and its India Director Tim Jones for alleged fraud in the procurement of Hawk Aircraft from Rolls Royce plc UK.

    The Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) on May 29 said it has registered a case against British Aerospace company Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd and the automaker’s India director Tim Jones with the objective to cheat the Indian government in the procurement of Hawk Aircraft from Rolls Royce plc UK.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    In a statement, the federal probing agency has said, apart from Roll Royce and its India director, it has registered a case against private individuals Sudhir Chuadhrie and Bhanu Chaudharie and other unknown public servants and private persons with the objective to cheat the government of India.
    CBI said the case relates to the procurement of Hawk Aircraft from Rolls Royce plc, UK and its associate group companies, including M/s Rolls Royce Turbomeca Limited.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X