Rolex worn during WWII’s 'Great Escape' goes for much less than expected price at Christie's auction

A World War II era Rolex watch worn by a British prisoner during the ‘Great Escape’ from the Nazi Stalag Luft III prisoner-of-war camp sold for $189,000 (Rs 1,47,15,067) at an auction on June 10 in New York.

The watch was sold to an anonymous buyer. It went for less than the $200,000-400,000 expected by auction house Christie's.

Gerald Imeson, a British soldier, wore the Rolex on the night of March 24, 1944, when a group of Allied soldiers daringly escaped from captivity. The feat inspired the 1963 movie, The Great Escape, starring Steve McQueen.

Imeson had ordered the watch from Rolex in Switzerland, and it was shipped via the Red Cross to the prison camp near the present-day Polish town of Zagan, as per the auction house.

The watch has a steel frame with a black luminous dial and hands. It was "instrumental in the planning and execution" of the escape, Christie’s said.

Imeson’s watch was used to calculate the time it would take the prisoners to crawl through tunnels during the breakout as well as to time the patrols of the prison camp guards. He was wearing the Oyster Chronograph watch while waiting 172nd in line to escape the prison, the auction house said.

Of the total 200 prisoners who participated in the escape plan, only 76 briefly escaped. Imeson was not among them as all but three of the men were captured and 50 were later executed.

Later, Imeson was liberated from another PoW camp at the end of the war in 1945.

It is believed that he wore the watch until his death in 2003 at the age of 85. The Rolex was first auctioned in Britain in 2013.