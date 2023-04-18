Rockstud Capital enters into Portfolio Management Services

With its entery into Portfolio Management Services, the alternative asset management firm, Rockstud Capital is set to launch an open-ended concentrated PMS portfolio called Rockstud Capital Yuva Bharat, focused on the mid and small market cap.

Alternative asset management firm, Rockstud Capital, on Tuesday announced its entry into Portfolio Management Services and is set to launch an open-ended concentrated PMS portfolio called Rockstud Capital Yuva Bharat, focused on the mid and small market cap.

The fund aims to invest in companies based on India's GDP growth, rising middle-class income, consumption, and digital wave to cater to the aspirational set of the population by identifying and investing in high-growth sectors.

In a statement, the firm said that, "the fund will be managed by a dedicated team with over three decades of experience and will leverage its successful track record in the Rockstud Capital Investment Fund - Series I hybrid equity venture capital fund, where some investments generated multi-bagger returns over ~5x. The company has received the final license from SEBI to start its PMS business operations."

Speaking on the development Abhishek Agarwal, Founder and Managing Partner of Rockstud Capital, said, "The Indian alternative asset management landscape will see massive growth in the years to come and Rockstud Capital is very well positioned to take advantage of that."

"Our aim is to offer a fresh approach to Portfolio Management Services. The plan is to put our clients first by providing a transparent service, designed around what is right for them while ensuring that their capital is managed prudently. We are proud to launch our PMS business and are confident that our team of experienced professionals will help us to fulfil our mission of providing our clients with access to the best alternative investments available. The Indian economy is on the cusp of a unique growth story and the number of wealthy Indians is on the ascent. This makes PMS business an inevitable opportunity for us to add to our business lines," he added.

An alternative asset manager advising and managing funds across SEBI registered schemes including CAT-II Venture Capital Hybrid AIF fund, CAT I – AIF Angel Fund and Portfolio management services (PMS), Rockstud Capital focuses on long-term investment goals by employing a diversified portfolio allocation strategy and mitigating risk by bringing differentiated strategies to their investors.

The move will give a fillip to the group’s ambitions to become a full-service alternative asset management firm. The firm will be committed to creating long-term wealth for its customers by consistently delivering superior returns through disciplined approach and applying proprietary filters in its research and portfolio management, it added in the statement.