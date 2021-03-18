Robinhood offers ‘eligible’ traders cash bonus for new deposits Updated : March 18, 2021 12:29 PM IST Traders can get up to 5 percent bonus in their accounts, during the course of the next two weeks Though the bonus programme began on the day the $1,400 stimulus checks began hitting accounts, Robinhood said that the offer was not connected to the package Published : March 18, 2021 12:29 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply