Risland’s project 'Sky Mansion' applies for occupancy certificate

The occupancy certificate in Delhi is a legal document issued by the municipal authority or DDA. It verifies that a building or unit has been constructed according to approved plans and meets building codes and safety standards.
Risland, a real estate developer, has applied for the occupancy certificate for its anticipated project 'Sky Mansion' in Chhatarpur, New Delhi. The occupancy certificate in Delhi is a legal document issued by the municipal authority or DDA. It verifies that a building or unit has been constructed according to approved plans and meets building codes and safety standards.
This certificate is required for occupancy, utility connections, property registration, and transactions. Inspections are conducted, and upon compliance, the certificate is issued, ensuring the building's suitability for occupancy and legal compliance.
Coming back to Risland, its Sky Mansion comprises a total of 160 flats and offers 500+ car parking facility, ensuring space for residents and their guests, the company stated.
This building is nearing possession, marking a milestone in its architectural journey. Risland said it is anticipating the cccupancy certificate to provide luxury and comfort to families willing to make Sky Mansion their home address.
Commenting on the project, Saurabh Sharma, Director India Region said, " 65 percent of the units have already been sold. Sky Mansion is set to redefine luxury living in South Delhi and we look forward to welcoming our residents to this lifestyle destination quite soon".
Recently, it also renewed RERA registration, ensuring transparency and accountability in its dealings.
First Published: Jun 19, 2023 12:49 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min Read
World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content
Jun 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 first series open now — a look at past returns, and how much should you buy
Jun 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read