Risland’s project 'Sky Mansion' applies for occupancy certificate

Risland, a real estate developer, has applied for the occupancy certificate for its anticipated project 'Sky Mansion' in Chhatarpur, New Delhi. The occupancy certificate in Delhi is a legal document issued by the municipal authority or DDA. It verifies that a building or unit has been constructed according to approved plans and meets building codes and safety standards.

This certificate is required for occupancy, utility connections, property registration, and transactions. Inspections are conducted, and upon compliance, the certificate is issued, ensuring the building's suitability for occupancy and legal compliance.

Coming back to Risland, its Sky Mansion comprises a total of 160 flats and offers 500+ car parking facility, ensuring space for residents and their guests, the company stated.

This building is nearing possession, marking a milestone in its architectural journey. Risland said it is anticipating the cccupancy certificate to provide luxury and comfort to families willing to make Sky Mansion their home address.

Commenting on the project, Saurabh Sharma, Director India Region said, " 65 percent of the units have already been sold. Sky Mansion is set to redefine luxury living in South Delhi and we look forward to welcoming our residents to this lifestyle destination quite soon".

Recently, it also renewed RERA registration, ensuring transparency and accountability in its dealings.