Risland’s project 'Sky Mansion' applies for occupancy certificate

The occupancy certificate in Delhi is a legal document issued by the municipal authority or DDA. It verifies that a building or unit has been constructed according to approved plans and meets building codes and safety standards.

Risland, a real estate developer, has applied for the occupancy certificate for its anticipated project 'Sky Mansion' in Chhatarpur, New Delhi. The occupancy certificate in Delhi is a legal document issued by the municipal authority or DDA. It verifies that a building or unit has been constructed according to approved plans and meets building codes and safety standards.

Live TV

Loading...

This certificate is required for occupancy, utility connections, property registration, and transactions. Inspections are conducted, and upon compliance, the certificate is issued, ensuring the building's suitability for occupancy and legal compliance.

Coming back to Risland, its Sky Mansion comprises a total of 160 flats and offers 500+ car parking facility, ensuring space for residents and their guests, the company stated.