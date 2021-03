India’s largest garment manufacturing export hub Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu wore a deserted look on Monday after over 8,000 units in the town shut their units in protest against rising yarn prices. A shortage of availability of yarn, a key raw material in the manufacturing of garments, especially knitwear and hosiery, has resulted in prices of yarn shooting up by nearly 50 percent in the past four months. This has wreaked havoc not just for garment manufacturers in this cluster, but across the country.

According to various associations of hosiery manufacturers, the price of yarn has increased from Rs 200-210 per kilo in November-December 2020 to about Rs 300-320 per kg currently. This is the price of a violet label, a quality grade of yarn that is commonly used by manufacturers. The price of another quality grade ‘Red label’ has increased to about Rs 320-340 per kg.

While shutting units in protest, the Tirupur Exporters Association and the South India Hosieries Manufacturers Association not only expressed concerns over rising prices in the domestic market but also said that companies that export finished goods to foreign markets are worried about losing their competitive edge to other exporting countries, calling for urgent government intervention.

Garment clusters across the country are facing the same situation, especially in the MSME and unorganised sector. Textile as an industry is capital and labour-intensive and nearly two-thirds of the Rs 30,000-crore hosiery sector in India is unorganised, where most small and medium companies are already reeling from an economic slowdown, followed by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The rising prices are impacting the production capacity of MSMEs where there is a dearth of hard capital. They are finding themselves in deeper trouble in terms of getting working capital and getting back to business,” says Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director of Dollar Industries, who has factories in garment clusters of Tiruppur, Ludhiana and West Bengal.

Apart from the Tiruppur cluster, FOHMA has also written to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Ministry of Textiles and state textile ministers in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal seeking intervention and a possible ban on the export of yarn till prices cool off. However, the association claims that it is yet to receive any response from them.

“If there isn’t adequate production within the domestic market, it will leave scores of labourers engaged in the textile industry unemployed. We have urged the government to look into banning exports if it wants to save the domestic market,” Gupta adds.

Why are prices rising?

Some manufacturers blame spinning mill owners for prioritising export markets and causing a domestic supply squeeze.

KB Agarwala, MD of Rupa & Company and the president of Kolkata-based Federation Of Hosiery Manufacturers Association (FOHMA) says that spinning mills, who are the source of supply of yarn for manufacturers, are focusing on the export market and not fulfilling domestic demand. Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director of Dollar Industries is of the same opinion. “There is currently good demand from the export market and spinning mills are taking advantage of the demand-supply gap. Raw material prices have increased only by about 30 percent, but the mill owners have increased prices by 60 percent,” he alleges.

However, Sudarshan Jain, president of Knitwear and Apparel Manufacturers Association of Ludhiana says that the supply squeeze is because of a global shortage in the basic raw materials -- fibres and chemicals -- that go into making synthetic yarn.

On the other hand, Sandeep Jain, executive director of Oswal Woollen Mills says that a production cut in April-July of 2020 due to COVID19, followed by pent-up demand and then festive demand has caused a shortage in availability of yarn domestically, thus pushing up prices.

Increasing costs are forcing these companies to pass on the price hike to consumers. Dollar Industries, which makes innerwear, kids wear and winter care garments, has already hiked prices by around 10 percent in the past few months and will be hiking prices by another 5-7 percent from April 1, 2021. On the other hand, Rupa, which also makes innerwear and thermals has hiked prices of its products by 10 percent.

Both companies say that any further hike will majorly impact demand. “If prices keep increasing like this, there would be an impact in demand as customers will stay away. We already saw poor demand during winter, despite it being a season of a healthy business,” Gupta of Dollar Industries said.