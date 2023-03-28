Rising India, Real Heroes: Tongbram Bijyashanti weaves a success story with lotus yarn

Tongbram Bijyashanti Devi, who loved the lotus flower since her childhood, founded the innovative startup, Sanajing Sana Thambal, to build a business out of lotus stem. Though it may sound surprising, through the initiative Bajyashanti is empowering women by providing them employment.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tongbram Bijyashanti Devi is a resident of Bishnupur district of Manipur where she lives close to the lotus-filled Loktak lake.

Bijyashanti launched her company in 2018, with her innovation in the field of textiles and creating job opportunities for the local women of Manipur. Bijyashanti spent almost four years on research and educating herself since the idea of making yarn from lotus stems struck her for the first time in 2014.

The young entrepreneur has employed over 30 women from her village for her business of weaving fabric from lotus stem yarns and she plans to engage more in the coming period.

Her startup makes finished products like scarves, mufflers, and neckties from the silk-like yarn extracted from lotus stems. These products are sent to various metropolitan cities, including Mumbai and Kolkata, where they are in great demand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged her innovative startup in his Mann ki Baat programme in 2022, and her efforts have also been lauded by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.