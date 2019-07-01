#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Rising heat stress could cost 80 million jobs by 2030 with poor countries worst hit, says UN

Updated : July 01, 2019 10:32 PM IST

A temperature rise of 1.5 degree Celsius by the end of century could lead to a 2.2 percent drop in working hours — equal to 80 million full-time — costing the global economy $2.4 trillion.
The ILO said people would be unable to work due to the health risks posed by higher temperatures.
Agricultural workers — especially women, who make up the bulk of the 940 million labourers in the sector — will be most affected.
