Rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra: Diagnostic companies see spike in testing

Diagnostic companies like Thyrocare Technologies, Metropolis Healthcare and Fortis Healthcare have seen a strong surge in COVID-19 testing in Maharashtra. The number of samples of COVID-19 tests has risen over 3 times just in the past two months and around 2 times in the past ten days, sources said.

Some centres have seen a rise in the number of tests to 8,000 per day from 2,000 per day over last 2 months. The majority of the samples from Maharashtra are emerging from Mumbai and Pune, sources added.

Meanwhile, the share of COVID-19 testing in the revenue for these diagnostic companies has risen to 27-30 percent in March as compared to 15 percent in January.