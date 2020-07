Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL) is the only Indian company to feature on a list of businesses that prospered during the Coronavirus enforced lockdown.

A list of top 100 companies by Financial Times ranked Mumbai-based RIL at 89. The publication ranked companies based on resiliency during the pandemic.

"While Reliance's core energy businesses have struggled during the pandemic, foreign investors flocked to its digital arm Jio. After Facebook bought a 10 per cent stake for $5.7 billion in April, Jio sold stakes to everyone from Silver Lake and KKR to Mubadala," the publication said.

RIL's telecom unit Jio Platforms has raised Rs 1,17,588.45 crore from global investors since April 22, the conglomerate said on July 3.

On July 3, RIL said American semiconductor giant Intel will be investing Rs 1,894.5 crore in Jio Platforms.

Here are the top 10 companies on Financial Times' list of businesses that performed well during the pandemic:

>> Amazon

>> Microsoft

>> Apple

>> Tesla

>> Tencent

>> Facebook

>> Nvidia

>> Alphabet

>> Paypal