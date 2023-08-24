Reliance Industries partners with Oberoi Hotels to co-manage three hospitality projects

2 Min Read
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday said it has entered into an understanding with the Oberoi Hotels and Resorts (Oberoi) to jointly manage three properties across India and the UK.
As per the details shared in the press release, the three properties include Anant Vilas Hotel in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a planned project in Gujarat, and Stoke Park in the UK.
The three properties
Anant Vilas has been conceived as the first metro-centric property and is located in BKC - a mixed-use destination with business, hospitality, arts and culture, educational and residential uses and a high footfall of people.
A subsidiary of RIL, Stoke Park Ltd, owns sports and leisure facilities in Buckinghamshire's Stoke Poges. The facilities include a hotel, sports facilities, and a golf course. Oberoi will now assist with RIL to upgrade the facilities to a comprehensive upgrade of Stoke Park.
The upcoming unnamed project in Gujarat hotel project is still under implementation and aims to augment the tourism potential in the state of Gujarat.
Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary
First Published: Aug 24, 2023 10:31 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
How technology is redefining customer service experience – experts weigh in
Aug 24, 2023 IST1 Min Read
Shoppers Stop appoints Kavindra Mishra as new CEO, Venugopal G Nair to leave firm by August 31
Aug 24, 2023 IST3 Min Read
G20 TIMM outcome awaited on August 25; India labels talks as 'productive and constructive'
Aug 24, 2023 IST2 Min Read