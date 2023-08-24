Reliance Industries partners with Oberoi Hotels to co-manage three hospitality projects

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday said it has entered into an understanding with the Oberoi Hotels and Resorts (Oberoi) to jointly manage three properties across India and the UK.

As per the details shared in the press release, the three properties include Anant Vilas Hotel in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a planned project in Gujarat, and Stoke Park in the UK.

The three properties

Anant Vilas has been conceived as the first metro-centric property and is located in BKC - a mixed-use destination with business, hospitality, arts and culture, educational and residential uses and a high footfall of people.

A subsidiary of RIL, Stoke Park Ltd, owns sports and leisure facilities in Buckinghamshire's Stoke Poges. The facilities include a hotel, sports facilities, and a golf course. Oberoi will now assist with RIL to upgrade the facilities to a comprehensive upgrade of Stoke Park.

The upcoming unnamed project in Gujarat hotel project is still under implementation and aims to augment the tourism potential in the state of Gujarat.