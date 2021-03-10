RIL extends operational support to Future Group as they await NCLT clearance, says report Updated : March 10, 2021 12:35 PM IST NCLT was to announce verdict on March 9, but adjourned the matter until March 15 Internal deadline to give the deal a final shape and complete the purchase has also been extended by 6 months Published : March 10, 2021 12:35 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply