RIL extends operational support to Future Group as they await NCLT clearance, says report

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has decided to extend operational support to Future Retail Ltd even as its deal to buy the financially distressed retailer’s assets awaits the verdict of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), an English daily reported on Wednesday (March 10). The NCLT was to announce the verdict on March 9, but it has now adjourned the matter until March 15.

The internal deadline to give the deal a final shape and complete the purchase has also been extended by six months, reported Mint, adding the legal battle between Amazon and Future Group was the reason for the delay.

One of the two people privy to all the developments told Mint that it was nearly impossible to get a go-ahead from regulatory authorities before May even as the Amazon and Future locked horns in the court.

“The lease/rental agreements with a number of landlords for several Future Group retail, Big Bazaar and fbb stores in some of the metro cities and tier-II locations have already been transferred in the name of Reliance Industries Group companies from Future Group," the first person told the English daily.

They added the integration of workplaces of Reliance Retail and Future Group was already underway.

According to the first person, many of the cash-strapped retailer's workers are already being trained to ensure they are prepared to work for Reliance Retail.

The person further added that re-branding exercises and soft-launch plans were already in full swing so that everyone from both groups are prepared when the approvals come in.

But an NCLT approval is not the only thing RIL needs to go ahead with the takeover plans. The deal involves the amalgamation of six Future Group companies followed by the subsequent sale of retail, wholesale, warehousing and logistics assets to two subsidiaries of the Mukesh Ambani-owned company.

On February 22, the Supreme Court had halted the deal and instructed the NCLT against approving it till further orders. The top court will now take up the matter on March 19, another source told Mint.

The deal is extremely important for Future Group, which owes a mammoth $2.5 billion to lenders. Failure in acquiring all the approvals may prove to be disastrous for Future Group as well as its workers. The second person said that RIL has the right to withdraw itself from the deal should Future Group fail to get regulatory approvals.

Last month, a Delhi-based NGO said that around 11 lakh people were at the risk of losing their livelihood if the Future-Reliance deal falls through. The lawyers for the Future Group, too, have argued the same, saying the arrangement was extremely integral to saving thousands of jobs and the retailer itself.

"Frequent litigations and roadblocks by Amazon are putting this arrangement into a crisis. The fear is that if the deal does not go through then the livelihood of many will be lost," PRAHAR said.