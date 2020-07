Reliance Jio will join hands with tech giant Google to build an Android-based smartphone operating system, announced RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. The new Indian OS is needed as it will be essential for the development of a made in India 5G smartphone that Jio is planning to build with the support of Google.

The announcement by Ambani during the virtual AGM comes as the country is making attempts to become self-reliant as part of the much-publicised ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ scheme and strained relations with China that is home to many mobile manufacturers with a substantial market share in India.

Ambani further added that the two companies will also work towards building an entry-level 4G and 5G-enabled smartphones to accelerate the migration of Indians that still use 2G feature phone. “As India is standing at the doorsteps of the 5G era, we should accelerate the migration of 350 million Indians, who currently use a 2G feature phone, to an affordable smartphone,” Ambani said.

