Reliance Jio has developed made-in-India 5G platform, said Mukesh Ambani. The new platform developed from scratch will enable Jio to launch a world-class 5G service in India, Ambani said while addressing the first-ever virtual annual general meeting of Reliance Industries.

Once the platform has achieved scale, Jio will start offering the 5G network infrastructure services to telecom services.

Ambani said that the new solution will be rolled out for customers from next year onwards once the spectrum is made available by the government.

This was among several key announcements were made during the event including Google's plan to invest Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms for 7.7% stake.

Further, the launch of Jio Glass and Jio TV Plus was also announced. Ambani in his address also stressed on the progress the conglomerate made in achieving its various objectives despite challenges including the spread of coronavirus and lockdown.

“Completed India's largest-ever rights issue, the issue was oversubscribed 1.59x a unique feature of RIL's rights issue was that it was completed entirely on a digital platform during the lockdown period,” besides adding that they fulfilled the promise of becoming debt freeway ahead of schedule.