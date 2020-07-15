  • SENSEX
RIL AGM: Google to invest over Rs 33,000 crore for 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms

Updated : July 15, 2020 03:04 PM IST

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platform.
Ambani said that the company has raised Rs 1,52,056 crore in last few months from strategic investments.
