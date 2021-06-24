Home

    • RIL AGM: Aramco partnership to be formalised this year

    RIL AGM: Aramco partnership to be formalised this year

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Reliance Industries has made “substantial progress” in its discussions with Saudi Aramco for the latter picking up a stake in RIL’s O2C (Oil to Chemicals) business, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said in his address to shareholders at the company’s 44th AGM, held virtually. He said he expected the partnership to be formalised during this year.

