RIL AGM 2020: Reliance completes fund raising drive with Google's investment, raises Rs 2.12 lakh crore
Updated : July 15, 2020 04:01 PM IST
After 13 mega investments in Reliance Industries' telecom arm Jio Platforms, Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 percent stake, says Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.
Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms has investment from two of the leading tech companies in the world -- Google and Facebook.
After Google's investment, Jio Platforms has raised a combined of Rs 1,52,056 crore from all the mega investments.