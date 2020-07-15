  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

RIL AGM 2020: Reliance completes fund raising drive with Google's investment, raises Rs 2.12 lakh crore

Updated : July 15, 2020 04:01 PM IST

After 13 mega investments in Reliance Industries' telecom arm Jio Platforms, Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 percent stake, says Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.
Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms has investment from two of the leading tech companies in the world -- Google and Facebook.
After Google's investment, Jio Platforms has raised a combined of Rs 1,52,056 crore from all the mega investments.
RIL AGM 2020: Reliance completes fund raising drive with Google's investment, raises Rs 2.12 lakh crore

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Mindtree's travel, hospitality revenues plunge 50%, expects Q2 to be better

Mindtree's travel, hospitality revenues plunge 50%, expects Q2 to be better

Delhi airport handled more than 20 million pieces of medical supplies in Q1 of 2020-21

Delhi airport handled more than 20 million pieces of medical supplies in Q1 of 2020-21

Wipro shares zoom 15% post Q1 results; brokerages raise target price

Wipro shares zoom 15% post Q1 results; brokerages raise target price

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement