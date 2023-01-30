Rights issue of Family Care Hospitals to close on Feb 7 — Key things

The company is currently operating a hospital under the name Family Care Hospitals at Mira Road, Thane and is currently operating 9 imaging centers across Mumbai region.

The rights issue of 'Family Care Hospitals Limited' will close on February 7, 2023. The size of the issue is Rs 4,892.04 lakh, priced at Rs 12. The entitlement ratio is: 127 rights equity shares or every 100 fully paid-up equity share(s) held by the eligible equity shareholders on the record date. The terms of payment are the full amount of the issue price Rs 12/- per right equity share is payable on application.

The company is currently operating a hospital under the name Family Care Hospitals at Mira Road, Thane and is currently operating 9 imaging centers across Mumbai region. These imaging centers provide scanning solutions to the dental and ENT doctor fraternity for investigating patient ENT and dental issues.

The company offers a broad spectrum of health and wellness packages to its customers as per their requirements. For convenience of the customers, it provides value-added services such as home collection of specimens, house calls and various delivery or access modes (i.e., at diagnostic centers, SMS, email, web and mobile portal) for test reports.

The hospital division currently operates a 100 bedded tertiary care hospital at Mira Road, Thane. This is a NABH accredited facility and employs 135 professionals. (www.familycarehospitals.com). The facility has been active for 5 years, with 60 consultants of diverse expertise affiliated to the set-up. It is amongst first private sector facility to engage in Covid Care in Mira Bhayender Municipal Region and was subsequently a dedicated covid healthcare centre. It is spread across 21,000 square feet of area, with an independent G+2 Structure. 24X7 care and support availability for patients. The facility is fully equipped with emergency care, child and women care, cath lab and neurology support, critical care units, modular operation theatres, pharmacy, pathology, radiology and many more services.

The company has strategic tie-ups with leading insurance companies for cash less services, government healthcare programs like MJPJAY, select NGOs. Lastly, they cumulatively treated to over 30,000 patrons. Hospital Services accounted for 94.61 percent of the revenues in FY22.

