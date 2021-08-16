Revolutionary product deserves a revolutionary price, says Ola CFO

The much-anticipated Ola e-scooter launch was coincided with the 74th Independence Day. The e-scooter is priced at Rs 99,999 for the entry level models. CNBC-TV18’s Mugdha Variyar had the chance to speak with the company's Chief Financial Officer Varun Dubey. He shared the kind of response they have received with respect to the new launch and the likely outlook on purchases.

He said, “A revolutionary product deserves a revolutionary price.”

“We believe that we are going to bring the best product in the category and we are going to price it aggressively, so that as many people in India as possible can use the product,” he added.

“We are launching this at Rs 99,999 for the S1 and Rs 1,29,999 for the S1 Pro,” he shared.

“Reservations came from across India. The numbers are growing. People are excited about the product and I think India is ready for electric and that is what we are seeing translate into the demand for our product,” he said.

