Retailers, delivery agents hesitant to accept Rs 2000 notes, say reports

Following the Friday evening announcement from RBI stating that Rs 2000 denomination banknotes were being removed from circulation, several reports have surfaced suggesting a rush to buy gold with the currency, or exchange for forex, etc. However, several others, with fewer Rs 2000 notes in possession, faced disappointment when they tried to use it up to buy goods and services from their local kirana stores or from e-commerce delivery agents.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said Rs 2000 notes, which are being withdrawn from circulation, continue to remain legal tender, but reports suggest retailers are already showing hesitation in accepting these.

A Twitter user by the name CA Nripesh Gupta tweeted saying the delivery agent from Zomato refused to accept his Rs 2000 note.

Another user by the name of Mansi tagged Zomato and Blinkit, and said the seller told her the company had asked them to not take Rs 2000 notes from customers.

It's not just Zomato, even Amazon sellers seem to be hesitant. A Twitter user said, “Even Amazon delivery boys are refusing to accept a 2000 rupee note now.”

Another Twitter user Karthik posted a photograph of a notice put up by a restaurant that said, "From today onwards don't collect 2000 Rs Notes from customers. All denominations will be checked. If it is found then it will reported to department."

Others, however, suggested that Swiggy was accepting the currency and even offering change in return. Twitter user Shubham Shanker said, “@Swiggy wale toh 2000 ke note ke khulle bhi de rhe.. cash on delivery krne pe (translated to: Swiggy is even offering change for Rs 2000 on cash on delivery).”

Meanwhile, a report from Times of India stated that in Gujarat, gold was selling for more than Rs 70,000 per 10 grams in the grey market locally in Ahmedabad, as demand shot up significantly after RBI’s announcement to withdraw the currency. Manek Chowk, the gold market in Ahmedabad, saw a rush of customers pouring in to buy gold in bullion as well as jewellery to get rid of the notes, even as they continue to remain in circulation, the report said.

Another report from Economic Times suggested that in Maharshtra’s Mumbai’s gold bazaar, some jewellers were even charging a premium thanks to the increased demand.

In Kerala, reports suggested that the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (Bevco) on Saturday directed all its outlets to stop accepting the withdrawn Rs 2,000 currency notes with immediate effect. The Bevco General Manager (Operations) issued a circular to this effect to all regional and warehouse managers. The circular also said if an outlet accepts Rs 2,000 currency notes, the regional manager concerned will be held responsible.

In Tamil Nadu, another report suggested that few Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) shops which sell alcoholic beverages, were ready to accept to accept Rs 2000 notes, but many said third party agencies that gather the day's collection had strictly told them not to accept the notes. A few used it as an excuse to turn away people approaching them with notes.