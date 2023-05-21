Retailers, delivery agents hesitant to accept Rs 2000 notes, say reports

By Ritu Singh

Following the Friday evening announcement from RBI stating that Rs 2000 denomination banknotes were being removed from circulation, several reports have surfaced suggesting a rush to buy gold with the currency, or exchange for forex, etc. However, several others, with fewer Rs 2000 notes in possession, faced disappointment when they tried to use it up to buy goods and services from their local kirana stores or from e-commerce delivery agents.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said Rs 2000 notes, which are being withdrawn from circulation, continue to remain legal tender, but reports suggest retailers are already showing hesitation in accepting these. Live Tv Loading...

Following the Friday evening announcement from RBI stating that Rs 2000 denomination banknotes were being removed from circulation , several reports have surfaced suggesting a rush to buy gold with the currency, or exchange for forex, and what not. But several others, with fewer Rs 2000 notes in possession, faced disappointment when they tried to use it up to buy goods and services from their local kirana stores or e-commerce delivery agents. A Twitter user by the name CA Nripesh Gupta tweeted saying the delivery agent from Zomato refused to accept his Rs 2000 note.