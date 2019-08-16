Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Restaurants contest deep discounting practices of Zomato, Dineout, other food delivery apps

Updated : August 16, 2019 05:28 PM IST

Nearly 300 restaurants in Gurgaon on Thursday observed a #Logout campaign, delisting themselves from platforms such as Zomato Gold, EazyDiner and Dineout's Gourmet Passport, among others.
According to a recent study by business consultancy firm Market Research Future, the online food ordering market in India is likely to grow at over 16 percent annually to touch $17.02 billion by 2023.
Restaurants contest deep discounting practices of Zomato, Dineout, other food delivery apps
