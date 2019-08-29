Business
Restaurant body to meet Zomato, Swiggy to resolve deep discounting concerns
Updated : August 29, 2019 11:58 AM IST
The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) is set to meet representatives from Zomato and Swiggy to resolve the issues faced by deep discounting, days after sending letters to the major food aggregators.
Recently, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said that his company was opting out of the movement after talks failed, heightening tensions with the NRAI.
His move prompted a critical response in the form of the #ZoGoIsNoGo campaign, through which the NRAI asked partner restaurants to keep out of the Zomato Gold scheme.
