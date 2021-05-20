Restaurant association seeks rental waivers as losses due to COVID-19 soar Updated : May 20, 2021 14:33:19 IST NRAI has suggested shifting to a revenue-sharing method till the time operations remain restricted. The second COVID-19 wave presents the concern of hurting long-term consumer sentiments, the restaurants' body said. Published : May 20, 2021 02:31 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply