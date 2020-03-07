  • SENSEX
Resolution plan for RCom, RTL and Reliance Infratel filed with NCLT

Updated : March 07, 2020 04:02 PM IST

The COC has approved RCom) resolution plan under which the lenders will receive 70 percent or Rs 23,000 crore of their total outstanding dues of Rs 33,000 crore.
This is the highest-ever recovery of dues by financial creditors in the telecom sector which has seen the exit or shut down of 11 out of 12 telcos since 2012.
The 38 lenders of RCOM will recover over 70 percent or Rs 23,000 crore of their outstanding of Rs 33,000 crore of secured debt.
