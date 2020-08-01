  • SENSEX
Report says Microsoft in talks to acquire TikTok's US operations

Updated : August 01, 2020 08:58 AM IST

Microsoft is in advance talks to acquire TikTok's US operations, according to a media report, even as President Donald Trump said his administration is considering to ban the popular Chinese-owned video app.
