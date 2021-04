Remdesivir shortage: Cipla, Cadila ramping-up production

There are around 6-7 companies that are licensed to sell Remdesivir in India. It includes Cadila, Cipla, Mylan, Hetero, Jubilant Lifesciences and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL).

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Remdesivir is witnessing a shortage across major states and that is because of a sudden spurt in demand that has been seen.

Now, because of the surge that has been seen in the COVID-19 cases, all of the companies have had to ramp up demand quite substantially. The shortage is because Remdesivir takes a longer time to ramp up production.