Amid a rapid surge in COVID infections, the government has expanded the vaccination drive. Everyone above the age of 18 years will be eligible to be vaccinated from May 1. Zydus Cadila's COVID vaccine, ZYCOV-D is currently under phase-3 trials and efficacy results are expected by Q1. Sharvil Patel, MD, Zydus Group shared his views.

“We are very hopeful that this will be a good vaccine which will give us not only short-term but medium-term to long-term immunity,” he said.

On Remdesivir front, the company is very well geared up. “We used to produce the largest in India and now we are scaled up, we are going to be producing 20 lakh doses a month from the earlier days of 5 lakh doses a month. Many more manufacturers are also fully geared up. So I think this situation will ease in the next one-two weeks with the significant scale-up happening across the seven manufacturers,” he explained.

In terms of approval for ZyCOV-D vaccine, he stated, “The approval process will be shorter provided the vaccine meets the endpoints. So that should not be an issue. The benefit of our vaccine is for more than three months it is stable at 25 degrees and even at 37 degrees. Our vaccine has shown stability regarding that. So the challenge of distribution would be far less for this vaccine which will aid the delivery and supply factor.”

Zydus’ current capacities are about 1-1.2 crore doses per month and the company is looking to double that capacity in the next four-six months.

On pricing issue, he said, “The need of the hour today is vaccination and making more vaccines available and more doses available. I strongly believe that for a country like India we have to look at the cost angle very critically. We are still little too early in the game, we still have to wait for approval for COVID-19 vaccine post our phase-3 data. We will make it more affordable as we can.”

“We have one of the lowest priced Remdesivir in the country, sold at Rs 899. We are working very hard to make sure that we also make the vaccine equally affordable,” he further said.