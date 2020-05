The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ceased its order dated March 29, 2020 where it mandated the payment of wages to employees during the lockdown. The MHA has ceased all its previous orders on payment of wages to staff even of those units that were shut during the lockdown.

The Supreme Court on May 15 had ordered no coercive action be taken against employers for non-payment of wages during the lockdown. In its March 29 order, the MHA had said: "All employers, be it in the industry or in the shops and commercial establishments, shall make payment of wages of their workers, at their workplaces, on the due date, without any deduction, for the period their establishments are under closure during the lockdown.”