Reliance to set up joint venture with BP for fuel retailing under Jio-BP brand

Updated : December 17, 2019 10:05 AM IST

The retail network will operate under the Jio-BP brand.
In the joint venture, RIL will hold 51 percent and BP will 49 percent stake.
Under the RIL-BP joint venture, they want to expand its fuel retailing network to 5,500 retail sites and 45 aviation fuel stations across India over the next five years.
