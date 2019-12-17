Business
Reliance to set up joint venture with BP for fuel retailing under Jio-BP brand
Updated : December 17, 2019 10:05 AM IST
The retail network will operate under the Jio-BP brand.
In the joint venture, RIL will hold 51 percent and BP will 49 percent stake.
Under the RIL-BP joint venture, they want to expand its fuel retailing network to 5,500 retail sites and 45 aviation fuel stations across India over the next five years.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more