Former Amul Chief RS Sodhi likely to join Reliance Retail, sources say

Before being elevated as the MD, Sodhi headed Amul's marketing and sales verticals for two decades.
Reliance Retail, the subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is likely to announce the appointment of former Amul chief RS Sodhi, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.
Sodhi stepped down as the Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Foundation (GCMMF) in January this year. GCMMF retails the Amul brand, one of the world's largest milk producing companies. In his four-decade stint at GCMMF, Sodhi went from being a senior sales officer to finally being elevated to Managing Director in 2010.
"When I joined Amul in March 1982, our turnover was Rs 121 crore and about 12 lakh litres milk was produced. Amul is the biggest food company in India based on the values of the founders of the company. This year's turnover would be Rs 71-72,000 crore. I was given the post of MD in 2010. Our turnover was about Rs 8,000 crore then. I believe this would be the number one dairy company in the world in the coming times," RS Sodhi had tweeted.
Before being elevated as the MD, he headed the company's marketing and sales verticals for two decades. He is credited for the company's blockbuster campaigns like ‘world’s original energy drink’ and Amul Dhoodh Peeta Hai India.
Sodhi is also credited for launching more than 50 new products during his tenure as Managing Director in last six years.
For the December quarter, Reliance Retail reported revenue growth of 4 percent year-on-year, while the sequential growth stood at 8 percent. EBITDA margin of the business rose by 20 basis points to 7.1 percent.
