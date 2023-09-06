Reliance Retail acquires 51% stake in Alia Bhatt's kid and maternity fashion brand Ed-a-Mamma

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) on Wednesday, September 6, announced a partnership with Ed-a-Mamma, the eco-conscious clothing brand founded by Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. The joint venture, marked by RRVL's acquisition of a 51 percent majority stake, is poised to reshape the landscape of children's fashion and maternity wear.

With this partnership, Ed-a-Mamma will explore fresh domains, including personal care and baby furniture while upholding its core values of being child-friendly, parent-friendly, and environmentally-conscious.

RRVL aims to take the brand on a dynamic growth trajectory by closely collaborating with founder Alia Bhatt and leveraging the management strength of its subsidiary Reliance Brands Limited to spearhead the business, the company said.

Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, said Ed-a-Mamma's dedication to sustainability, ethically sourced materials, and eco-conscious production processes align perfectly with Reliance Brands' vision of a more responsible future for the fashion industry.

"At Reliance, we have always admired brands that lead with a strong purpose and embody a unique design ethos exemplified perfectly by Ed-a-Mamma and its founder Alia Bhatt. With sustainability as its core proposition the brand has garnered acclaim for its meticulous attention to detail, using ethically-sourced materials and eco-conscious production processes. This aligns seamlessly with Reliance Brands' vision of fostering a more responsible future for the fashion industry," she said.

Ambani also shared a heartfelt connection on a personal note, saying, "Alia’s daughter and my twins are two weeks apart and we pretty much went through our pregnancies at the same time coincidentally wearing Ed-a-Mamma maternity, and now dressing our children in Ed-a-Mamma kidswear, which they love! So, this is special – the product, brand and the partnership are especially close to my heart."

Founded by Alia Bhatt in 2020, Ed-a-Mamma is an apparel brand for 2–12 year-olds. The brand made waves by emphasising natural fabrics and nature-inspired themes in its clothing, captivating both young parents and children. It swiftly gained recognition, transitioning from its online debut to securing a prominent place in department stores.

The brand expanded its range to include maternity wear last year, coinciding with Bhatt’s pregnancy, This was soon followed up with a line for infants and toddlers.

"Isha and I found a wavelength as two new moms discussing what mothers want. I told her what we were already doing at Ed-a-Mamma and how there’s scope to do so much more. She said Reliance can bring strengths in everything from supply chain to retail to marketing. With this joint venture, we look forward to taking Ed-a-Mamma to many more kids and parents and continuing to inspire a love for nature through everything we do,” Bhatt said.

This partnership also marks a significant step forward in promoting sustainable fashion for the younger generation. Additionally, there are plans in the pipeline for children's storybooks and an animated series, the company said on Wednesday.