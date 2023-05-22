Butibori power project: Reliance Power offers Rs 1,200 crore to settle VIPL's debt

VIPL operates a coal-based project with a substantial capacity of 600 MW (2×300 MW) situated in the Butibori Industrial Area of Nagpur, Maharashtra. Reliance Power's proposal comes at a time when VIPL carries an outstanding loan amounting to around Rs 2,200 crore as of March 31, 2022.

Reliance Power has made a one-time settlement (OTS) proposal worth Rs 1,200 crore to the lenders of its subsidiary, Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd (VIPL), to settle its debt. According to the sources aware of the matter, the company aims to pay the lenders, including prominent institutions such as Axis Bank, SBI, Bank of Baroda, PNB, Canara Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra, approximately Rs 1,200 crore in upfront cash as part of the settlement.

The OTS offer put forth by Reliance Power has garnered support from Varde Partners of Singapore, an existing investor in another group entity, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. This backing from Varde Partners lends credibility to Reliance Power's commitment to resolving VIPL's debt issue.