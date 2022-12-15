English
Terms and Conditions

business News

Reliance launches packaged goods brand 'Independence' in Gujarat 
By Anushka Sharma  Dec 15, 2022 4:40:21 PM IST (Published)

'Independence' offers a wide range of products under several categories including staples, processed foods and other daily essentials, the company said in a media release.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), on Thursday launched its indigenous made-for-India consumer packaged goods brand, Independence, in Gujarat.

'Independence' offers a wide range of products under several categories including staples, processed foods and other daily essentials, the company said in a media release.
“Independence ... brings a wide choice of high quality and affordable products including edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods and other daily need products,” said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.
“The brand stands for ‘truly Indian solutions for real Indian problems’,  which is articulated Kan Kan Mein Bharat, thereby evoking emotional attachment and  instilling a sense of inclusiveness amongst Indians,” she added.
The company said that it plans to launch through 'Independence' an empowering movement for all the stakeholders, such as consumers, manufacturers, distributors and kirana stores in India. It will collaborate with trade partners to create high quality products and empower them with enhanced business opportunities, the company said, adding that it plans to cover FMCG retailers across Gujarat in the coming months.
A subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 199,704 crore ($26.3 billion) and a net profit of Rs 7,055 crore ($931 million) for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Also Read: Reliance is India's most-visible company: Report
